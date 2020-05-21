Accused Rock Creek double-murderer in custody of Warren County Jail

The man indicted in the murders of two women is now back in Bowling Green.

On December 11, 2018, the Bowling Green Police Department responded to 2108 Rock Creek Dr., Apt. 2, for an unknown trouble call.

When officers arrived they found 62-year-old Deloris H. Stacker and 53-year-old Karen L. Burks dead from an apparent homicide.

On January 22, 2020, the lead detective indicted 38-year-old Juan Paulo Flores-Jarada on two counts of murder. Flores-Jarada is accused of killing both Stacker and Burks.

On the evening of May 20, 2020, Flores-Jarada was transferred from a prison in West Virginia where he was being held on unrelated charges. Flores-Jarda is now currently lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail.