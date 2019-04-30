Act F.A.S.T. during Stroke Awareness Month

Tomorrow kicks off Stroke Awareness Month and Medical Center EMS is spreading awareness about the warning signs of a stroke.

They use the acronym “F.A.S.T."

"F" stands for Facial Droop, meaning one side of the face droops down when the patient is smiling.

"A" stands for Arms, meaning when the arms are raised, one drifts downward.

"S" stands for Speech, meaning the patient has slurred or strange speech patterns.

And the "T" stands for Time. The faster you can call 9-1-1, the better your chances are for recovery.

Jim Williams, Field Operations Manager at Med Center EMS, says a fast response is key.

“It’s important to seek emergency medical care as soon as you're suspicious of a stroke because the treatments for a stroke are really time limited," said Williams. "We want to get that person within the first few hours of onset of symptoms to have the best outcome.”

In the month of May, Williams says statistically over 65,000 people will suffer from a stroke nationwide.

Only a third of those stroke victims will get to a doctor within the crucial three hour window.

