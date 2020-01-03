Active shooter training helps Warren County deputies keep local schools safe

As students and staff in Warren County prepare to head back to school after Christmas Break, local law enforcement are even more prepared to keep your loved ones safe.

Friday morning Warren County Sheriff's Deputies held active shooter training inside Warren East High School.

Deputies ran through various active shooter scenarios inside the school.

"One would look like if we had an active shooter in the building and they are actively engaged in that and then, of course, patrol deputies would be responding to the school so we are taking that scenario and enhancing it inside the school building itself," said School Resource Officer, Mike Waldrop.

Deputies told 13 News the way law enforcement agencies respond to active shooter situations is constantly changing.

These training allow each deputy to learn the layout of different schools and how to overcome the challenges that come from being inside a school.

"There are a lot of things when you have to think about any large business and/or school is, one is space, a lot of times there is so much additional space in there you've got to cover a lot of ground," said Warren County Sheriff, Brett Hightower.

This school year there are five new school resource officers in Warren County.

"And with the school resource officer program we are heightening that awareness, we are heightening that education, and we are heightening that security part of being in the school system," said Waldrop.

Friday's training is one of several the sheriff's office has done in schools around Warren County.

"And we really appreciate the opportunity for them opening their doors over this Christmas break to allow us to get into the schools to practice in there and we move this training around time to time to different schools so our deputies have a better understanding of the school layout," said Hightower.

Officials say the training also helps deputies understand how to best work with other agencies that could be responding to an active shooter situation.