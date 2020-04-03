Ad: Kentucky congressman betrayed Trump on virus relief bill

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie's Republican primary opponent in Kentucky is running a new TV ad accusing the incumbent of betraying President Donald Trump.

Todd McMurtry's ad stems from Massie's effort to resist the $2.2 trillion coronarivus-relief package last week. McMurtry is looking to capitalize on Trump's denunciation of Massie. Trump called the congressman a “third rate Grandstander" and “a disaster for America" who should be tossed out of the GOP.

Trump unleashed the twitter attacks as Massie tried to stall the historic legislation. Massie continues to stand his ground in resisting the measure.

