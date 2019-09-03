Adair Co. man pleads guilty to rape, sexual abuse of child

Kentucky State Police say a Columbia man has been sentenced to 23 1/2 years for first degree rape and sexual abuse, all involving a child under the age of 12.

36-year-old Joshua Gayde plead guilty in Adair Circuit Court on Tuesday, August 27.

His nine charges included four counts of first-degree rape, and five counts of first-degree sexual abuse, all involving a child under 12 years old.

Police say the crimes were committed between January 2014 and December 2017.

Following his time in the state penitentiary, Gayde will be required to register as a lifetime sex offender on the Kentucky State Sex Offender Registry.