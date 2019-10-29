Adair County High School chosen to decorate state tree in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBKO) -- Adair County High School is one of 56 schools across the country chosen to make special ornaments to be displayed in Washington, D.C.
Each year the National Christmas Tree is surrounded by trees in President's Park representing each of the country's states, territories, and District of Columbia.
The National Park Service and U.S. Department of Education worked with state leaders to select a Kentucky school to represent the Commonwealth, eventually choosing Adair County High School.