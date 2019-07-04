Adair County Search and Rescue group disbanding

ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) -- An emergency management organization in Adair County is disbanding.
A statement from Adair County Search and Rescue cites lack of participation, changes in community support, and the inability to meet county needs as reasons for the dissolution.
The statement thanked the Adair County community and the fiscal court for their support.
Adair County Emergency Services made a statement of support for Search and Rescue on their Facebook page, thanking all current and past members.