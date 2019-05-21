Adam Edelen comes up short, delivers concession speech

Democrat Adam Edelen's political comeback has come up short as the former state auditor has conceded in his run for the Democratic nomination for governor in Kentucky.

In his concession speech Tuesday evening, Edelen pitched his progressive ideas to the end. He talked about the need to build a modern state economy that includes creating renewable energy jobs in coal-producing Kentucky.

Edelen urged Democrats to rally around the party's gubernatorial nominee, who will challenge Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

Edelen told supporters it was an honor to even get to run, and that it was about going forward, not left or right.

Edelen, who ran attack ads against rival Andy Beshear in the gubernatorial primary, described the primary squabbles as "family differences." Edelen says Bevin and his "radical cohort" will bring Democrats together.

Edelen's political rise took a sudden fall four years ago when he lost his reelection bid for state auditor.