Additional GO bg Transit service reductions

Previous Service Reduction

With a primary concern for the health and safety of GO bg Transit’s workforce and the community at large, GO bg Transit reduced service beginning Thursday March 19, 2020. Weekday service on routes 1, 2, 3, and 4 will operate on a reduced schedule ending operations at 5:00 p.m. Routes 5 and 6 were not be impacted at that time.

Additional Service Reduction

• Service on route 5 will temporarily suspend service until further notice starting Friday, March 27, 2020 due to ridership impacted by business closures. The last day of service on route 5 will be Thursday, March 26, 2020.

• Shopping Saturday service will be temporarily suspended effective immediately until further notice.

No Change to ADA Paratransit Operations

GO too ADA Paratransit operation hours will not change at this time as well, however riders may need to revise trip reservations by calling Customer Service at 270-782-3163 if destinations have changed hours or cancel trips for closed destinations.

Health and Safety

GO bg Transit continues to prioritize the safety and health of our staff and riders and remains dedicated to minimizing any impact on service operations. GO bg Transit is stepping up its cleaning activities with extra sanitization efforts on high touched areas. Passengers are encouraged to practice CDC guidelines on and off transit vehicles so not to negate cleaning activities and extra sanitation efforts.

The following guidelines are adapted from CDC guidelines as reminders to help prevent the spread of infection and to help protect employees and customers.

• Stay home and do not use transit services if you are ill.

• Limit non-essential travel.

• Practice social distancing by maintaining a 6 foot distance from others, including while on transit vehicles.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your mouth and nose should you cough or sneeze.

• Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Future Reduction?

Recognizing that many of GO bg Transit’s frontline employees are balancing work and service to the community while guarding their personal health and caring for family members who may be home from area schools and daycares, GO bg Transit continues to prepare for additional limitations to service, should those become necessary. Unfortunately customers should be prepared for changes with little notice.

