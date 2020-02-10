Adult, child found dead in apartment blaze

An adult and a child have died in a Kentucky apartment fire that also injured a firefighter.

Fire officials told news outlets the blaze was reported early Sunday morning at a three-story apartment building in Louisville.

Louisville Fire Lt. Col. Jim Frederick said firefighters found the bodies in an apartment on the first floor. A firefighter at the scene was taken to the hospital for a minor ankle injury.

Officials say the building had significant smoke and fire damage. Fire investigators will try to determine the cause of the blaze.

