Affidavit: Texas woman burns hotel room after husband denies advances

A Central Texas woman has been arrested after a state investigation revealed she allegedly set fire in her Athens motel room because she was upset her husband would not have intercourse with her while she was intoxicated. The incident occurred after the woman attended a wedding Saturday night.

Amanda McAlister (Source: Henderson County Jail)

Amanda Kathleen McAlister, 39, of Christoval, is charged with first-degree arson. Athens police arrested her on the charge Sunday and she posted a $50,000 bond on Monday, according to jail records.

According to a probable cause affidavit filled out by an investigator with the state fire marshal’s office, a fire was reported at the Best Western Plus, located at 1814 State Highway 31 in Athens, at 2:08 a.m. The motel suffered smoke and heat damage to one room and water damage to adjoining room.

The affidavit states McAlister was found in a room and she had sustained smoke inhalation and burn injuries. The motel was near capacity occupancy and other people had to evacuate their rooms.

Later that day, the investigator was called to determine a cause and origin. He reported searching the room and found the king-size bed had been moved to the center of the room with mostly men’s clothing piled on the left side of the bed, the bedding piled with the clothing, and a lighter on the bed. He also reported the left side lamp was laid on the bed and the clothing and bedding were ignited and burned and cause a sprinkler head to discharge.

A note written in lip gloss on the mirror stated, “I hate you for not loving loving. I just wanted loved. Hope your happy.”

The investigator reported an interview with McAlister’s husband, who said he, his wife, and their children arrived at the motel after attending a wedding at midnight. The husband said McAlister was intoxicated and wanted to have intercourse, but he was exhausted and wanted to sleep, according to the affidavit. He said he left the room and slept in his truck until his son woke him and the fire alarms were sounding.

According to the affidavit, McAlister was taken to an Athens hospital, Once she was there, she became combative and tried to assault hospital staff. Police arrived and arrested her on a charge of public intoxication.

The investigator interviewed McAlister later that day and she said they had attended a family wedding and she became intoxicated and she did not remember the ride to the hotel, the fire, or being taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.