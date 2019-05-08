After Fairness Ordinance fails at second reading, state representatives speak on what happens next

The Fairness Ordinance failed to pass at the second reading, so what are local state representatives saying with regards to it?

The Fairness Ordinance failed to pass in a meeting that lasted four hours, after hearing many testimonies in favor and those opposite the final vote was two in favor and two against it.

Two lawmakers who work in Frankfort spoke on what happens next for the ordinance on a state and local level.

The ordinance won't be able to be brought up again in this term unless someone from the opposing side were to sponsor it, as of now, another vote seems unlikely to happen until 2021.