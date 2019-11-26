Agencies aim to work better together to help rural children

Leaders in three Appalachian communities have been chosen to try a new approach to improving the lives of rural children.

A national partnership comprised of Save the Children, StriveTogether, Partners for Education at Berea College in Kentucky and the Annie E. Casey Foundation was announcing plans Tuesday to invest $1.2 million over the next three years into Cocke County, Tennessee, and Whitley and Perry counties in Kentucky.

Save the Children’s director of collective impact Nick Carrington says the money will go toward helping local agencies and schools work together better. The organizations plan to expand the initiative into more rural communities around the country next year.

Officials say the program grew out of a desire to transform rural communities confronting high poverty, low resources and isolation.