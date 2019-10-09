Airbnb to offer overnight stay on Goodyear Blimp

It's a once in a lifetime opportunity in honor of college football's 150th anniversary: a chance to stay overnight in the Goodyear Blimp.

For the first time ever, Airbnb is offering the chance to spend the night in the Goodyear Blimp while it's grounded in Mogadore, Ohio. (Source: Airbnb/CNN)

The iconic airship is synonymous with Saturday gamedays.

For the first time ever, Airbnb is offering fans the chance to spend the night in the blimp while it's grounded in Mogadore, Ohio.

Three separate one-night stays will be available for purchase. Two guests can stay in the blimp at a time.

And the price is reasonable, at $150 per night.

The prize pack also includes tickets to see Michigan and Notre Dame face off Oct. 26 and gear to cheer on your favorite team.

Opportunities to book will roll out on the Airbnb website Oct. 15.

To score a spot, Airbnb suggests fans keep their eyes on the listing all day.

