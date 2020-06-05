Al Sharpton announces new March on Washington

The Rev. Al Sharpton announced a second March on Washington as he delivered a eulogy for George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of white police officers in Minneapolis.

The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at a memorial service for, George Floyd at North Central University Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Minneapolis. (Source: AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

“On August 28, the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington, we’re going back to Washington,” Sharpton said.

He says the march will be lead by the families that “know the pain” and know what it is like to be “neglected,” including the families of Floyd and Eric Garner, a black man who was choked to death in 2014 by a police officer in New York.

The original 1963 event was led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and is perhaps best remembered for the late civil rights leader’s famous “I Have A Dream Speech," which he delivered at the Lincoln Memorial.

More than 200,000 people participated in the march to focus attention on civil rights and the need to create a level playing field for American workers.

