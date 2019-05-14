Alayna Petri and Daman Cusick

Daman Cusick

Bowling Green High School

As a junior, Daman maintains a 3.8 GPA and is a member of the Speech and Debate Team, National Honor Society, and Newspaper at his school. In his free time, Daman enjoys going to the Regal Theatre, reading books about philosophy and human behavior, and participating in Tae Kwon Doe. He also enjoys playing videogames and volunteering for clubs and activities for school. For college, he is interested in studying photojournalism, film, and potentially minoring in chemistry.

Alayna Petri

Daviess County High School

Alayna maintains a 3.884 GPA as a junior in high school. Her plans are to attend college and pursue elementary education. She is looking forward to playing a role in not only educating young minds but also showing them the kindness and love that they need to succeed. In her free time, Alayna loves to read and help her parents on their farm. She is also a member of the Daviess County Track and Field team and the treasurer for FFA.

