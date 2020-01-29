Albany pharmacist pleads guilty to illegal distribution of drugs

A Clinton County pharmacist has pleaded guilty to three counts of illegal distribution of drugs.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky says Kenton L. Shearer was charged via an Information on January 10 of this year with three counts of illegal distribution of controlled substances.

Officials say between March and April of 2015, Shearer or his staff filled hydrocodone prescriptions for a patient even though he knew they weren't written for a legitimate medical purpose.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Shearer knew the patient was doctor shopping to get the same controlled substances from multiple doctors, and that the doctor involved, Dr. Michael Cummings, had prescribed the medication for far longer than recommended guidelines.

The Office also says that between August 2011 and June 2014, Shearer filled or allowed his employees to fill hydrocodone prescriptions for a patient while knowing they were not for a legitimate medical purpose, and that the patient had been doctor shopping. They say Dr. Michael Cummings had prescribed the drugs for far longer than recommended, and Shearer had filled prescriptions early on multiple occasions.

Between August 2011 and April 2015, Shearer filled, or allowed his employees to fill, prescriptions containing alprazolam for a patient, even though Shearer knew that the prescriptions were not written for a legitimate medical purpose. They say Shearer knew the patient was doctor shopping to obtain prescriptions for the same medications from multiple doctors, and because Shearer filled prescriptions early on multiple occasions.

The United States will seek a sentence of 15 months in federal prison followed by a term of 3 years supervised release. The defendant has agreed to forfeit a $200,000 monetary judgment to the United State, which will be due on or before the sentencing date.

Sentencing is set for May 14, 2020.

Dr. Michael Cummings was prosecuted by the United States and was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment in July of 2019.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney David Weiser. The case was investigated by the Kentucky State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Office of the Inspector General.