Ale-8-One releasing limited edition orange cream soda

To all you Ale-8 lovers, this week, the company is rolling out a limited-edition orange cream soda.

The new Ale-8-One flavor will be seasonal, and released with samples starting at fountain pop-ups at four convenience store locations.

According to the company's Twitter account, they'll start at the BP on Fulton Road in Winchester on Thursday, April 18, followed by the Corner Store in Mt. Sterling off of Levee Road on Friday.

Next week, the Circle K on Richmond Road in Lexington will offer it on Thursday, April 25, along with Gumbo Yaya on E. Brannon Road in Lexigton on Friday, April 26.

The company says the soda will hit shelves sometime in May.