Alex Trebek discusses the latest in his cancer battle

Alex Trebek is giving the latest on his battle with pancreatic cancer.

Alex Trebek speaks at a ceremony honoring Harry Friedman, executive producer of "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune," with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Los Angeles.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The 79-year-old at one point said he was in “near remission,” but he’s now indicating something different.

The longtime “Jeopardy!” host told ABC News that he now has a “closed-ended life because of the terrible survival rates of pancreatic cancer.”

The American Cancer Society reports a five-year survival rate of 9% for all stages of the cancer combined.

Trebek said the positivity he’s been getting from fans and loved ones has made the battle easier to endure.

He’s gone through chemotherapy, but he said he’ll be undergoing it again, and that he’s open to additional treatment methods as well.

Trebek had told ABC News in October that doctors had decided he’d have to undergo chemotherapy again after the cancer returned.

In March, Trebek revealed in a YouTube video he had been suffering from stomach pains before being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He’s become outspoken in raising awareness of the disease and the symptoms.

Some symptoms include persistent stomach pain, mid-back pain, unexplained weight loss, new-onset diabetes and yellowing of the skin and eyes.

