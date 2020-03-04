The JA Classroom of the Week is Alicia Bullock’s 1st grade class at Oakland Elementary. Her class was led by JA Volunteer Hope Armstrong who is a Pre-Employment Transition Specialist at Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College. The 1st grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Families” and it explains how family members' jobs and businesses contribute to the well-being of the family and of the community. The program introduces the concept of needs and wants and explores the ways families plan for and acquire goods and services. Students analyze their own skills to determine ways they can support their families. Hope’s favorite part of volunteering for JA is watching the students learn and grow from the JA program. “The students were all very excited for the activities and enjoyed participating in them. It has been a joy to be a part of this program.” She also said, “Junior Achievement has been a great experience. They provide you with all the materials that you need and give you support. I had a great first experience and plan to continue volunteering in the future.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky served 9 counties and reached over 12,700 students during the 2018-2019 year. Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

