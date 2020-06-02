All 4 incumbents running for BG City Commission

Ten people have filed to run for Bowling Green City Commission this year.

All four current city commissioners are seeking reelection: Dana Beasley Brown, Joe Denning, Brian "Slim" Nash, and Sue Parrigin.

Two former city commissioners are trying to get elected: Melinda Hill and Rick Williams.

Others who have filed for city commission are Carlos D. Bailey, W. Paul Carter, Francisco Serrano, and David Witty.

And this year, Mayor Bruce Wilkerson will have some competition. Todd Alcott filed Tuesday to run against Wilkerson for mayor.

