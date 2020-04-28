All Kentuckians will have to wear masks in public by May 11

Yesterday Governor Andy Beshear gave new details on re-opening the state while continuing efforts to keep Kentuckians safe from COVID-19.

Governor Beshear announced new regulations and goals for the 'Healthy at Work' initiative. One regulation will be that all Kentuckians will have to wear a mask in public by May 11.

13 News spoke with local Kentuckians to see how they feel about this.

"Oh, I think it's wonderful, I am a public health major and feel bad that I am not wearing a mask myself, it hasn't come in yet. I needed some odds and ends and felt safe coming out because so many people are doing it," said Kaleigh Ringo.

Other residents are just as supportive of these decisions.

"I think it is smart, I think it is a very smart idea. That's why I am here now I am looking for more masks for my work. That way we can be safe the whole time especially by May 11," said Anna Colakovic.

Governor Beshear said people who don't follow the guideline will not be cited, but they will be asked to put on masks.

Another part of the new regulation is that it's mandatory for businesses. Businesses not masking could be grounds for temporary closure.