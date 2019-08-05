Alleged murder co-conspirator now in Warren County Jail

An arraignment is postponed for the man accused of taking part in a murder-for-hire plot on Porter Pike in Bowling Green then skipping off to the Philippines.

Antonio Wilson is indicted for murder by complicity, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse in the killing of Smajo Miropija at a business on Porter Pike back in February.

After being extradited from the Philippines, Wilson was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail Sunday afternoon. His arraignment was reset to August 12.

