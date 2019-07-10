Allen Co. boy's Instagram post goes viral to get cleats honoring sister with special needs

A 13-year-old from Allen County is working to spread awareness for special needs -- by reaching out to a custom shoe company.

KD Custom Kicks makes shoes for people like professional athletes, but recently, they responded to Jack Celsor about making cleats to honor his twin sister Lucy if his post became viral.

The middle schooler shared it, and in just two days, the post amassed over 25,000 likes.

Jack says he envisions soccer shoes that have a Cerebral Palsy awareness ribbon on it along with her name.

"It changed my thought that like everybody's not just about theirselves, they don't post just everything about themselves all about their lives. They can come out and reach out and help other people that need it and stuff," he said.

Jack has reached out to the company with the news that he'd met their challenge but hasn't heard back yet.

13 News has reached out as well.