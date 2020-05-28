Allen County COVID update and information

In Allen County, they have over 67 total cases, 26 active, 38 recovered, and 3 deaths

According to Scott Williams, Allen County Public Health Director, more COVID testing is now available in the county.

"Our three major health providers in that test. Agape health clinic, TJ health clinic, and Scottsville medical center," said Williams.

Results for testing is now coming back 24 to 48 hours later and

Williams says that while the number of cases has gone up they are seeing a high number of recoveries.

"A higher percentage of cases are recovering then expected two months ago when we were looking at statistics and numbers and trying to figure everything out.," said Williams.

He adds that while residents are recovering it is important to still follow the guidelines.

"The biggest take away from right now at this point in time as we open the economy up further is to be vigilant and practice those skills. You know handwashing having your social distance and if possible wear a mask," said Williams.

Williams also says that the Allen County community has been doing an excellent job of this.