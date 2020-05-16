Allen County Health Department confirms 1 additional case Saturday

The Allen County Health Department reports another confirmed positive case of COVID-19 Saturday.

The patient is undergoing medical treatment and is in quarantine at this time.

The Health Department is contacting persons who may have been in contact with the individual and advising them of the self-isolation requirements within the next 24 hours.

Allen County now has had a total of 40 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Currently 20 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 18 active cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized.