Allen County Health Department confirms 2 additional COVID-19 cases

(WBKO)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jun. 7, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT
The Allen County Health Department reports another 2 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Allen County Sunday.

The patients are undergoing medical treatment and are in quarantine at this time. The Health Department is contacting persons (contact tracing) who may have been in contact with the individual and advising them of the self-isolation requirements within the next 24 hours. Please remain vigilant, maintain social distance, wash/sanitize hands frequently, and cover those coughs and sneezes.

A Facemask is highly encouraged in public areas. Have a safe and healthy weekend.

Allen County now has had a total of 111 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Currently 57 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 50 Active Cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized, and 4 Deaths.

As of this afternoon there were only 3 pending tests reported with the Allen County partners. This does not include any test performed outside of Allen County.

