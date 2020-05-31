Allen County Health Department confirms 6 additional COVID-19 cases

The Allen County Health Department confirms another 6 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Allen County as of Sunday afternoon.

The patients are undergoing medical treatment and are in quarantine at this time. The Health Department is contacting persons (contact tracing) who may have been in contact with the individual and advising them of the self-isolation requirements within the next 24 hours. Please remain vigilant, maintain social distance, wash/sanitize hands frequently, and cover those coughs and sneezes. Facemasks are highly encouraged in public areas. Have a safe and healthy week.

Allen County now has had a total of 88 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Currently 43 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 42 Active Cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized.