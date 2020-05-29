Allen County Health Department confirms six additional cases of COVID-19

The Allen County Health Department reports another 6 (six) confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Allen County as of this afternoon.

The patients are undergoing medical treatment and are in quarantine

at this time.

The Health Department is contacting persons (contact tracing) who may have been in contact with the individual and advising them of the self-isolation requirements within the next 24 hours.

Please remain vigilant, maintain social distance, wash/sanitize hands frequently, and cover those coughs and sneezes.

A facemask is highly encouraged in public areas.

Have a safe and healthy weekend.

Allen County now has had a total of 73 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Currently, 38 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 32 Active Cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized.