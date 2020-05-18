The Allen County Health Department reports another confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Allen County as of this morning.

The patient is undergoing medical treatment and is in quarantine at this time.

The Health Department is contacting persons who may have been in contact with the individual and advising them of the self-isolation requirements within the next 24 hours.

Allen County now has had a total of 41 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Currently 22 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 17 Active Cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized.