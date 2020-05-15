Allen County Health Department reports death related to COVID-19

It is with the deepest regret and heartfelt sympathy that the Allen County Health Department reports another death of an Allen County resident today contributed from COVID-19.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this fellow citizen of our community in this difficult time.

Allen County now has had a total of 39 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Currently, 20 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 17 Active Cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized.