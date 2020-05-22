Allen County Health Department reports two more confirmed cases of COVID-19

The Allen County Health Department reports another 2 (two) confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Allen County as of this afternoon.

The patients are undergoing medical treatment and are in quarantine at this time.

The Health Department is contacting persons (contact tracing) who may have been in contact with the individual and advising them of the self-isolation requirements within the next 24 hours.

Allen County now has had a total of 48 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Currently 34 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 12 Active Cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized.