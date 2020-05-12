Allen County School District summer feeding plan announced

The Allen County Schools District has announced plans to continue to feed Allen County children in the month ahead.

“Allen County Schools has been fortunate to have our staff willing to take on new assignments and responsibilities during the COVID-19 pandemic to make the home delivery of meals possible,” Superintendent Travis Hamby said. “We are forever grateful to our staff and the numerous community volunteers that have enabled us to serve nearly a quarter of a million meals since March 16, 2020.”

Now, the District is looking ahead.

“Since school ends on May 12, 2020, most of our faculty and staff will transition to traditional summer work schedules,” noted Allen County School superintendent Travis Hamby. “As a result, we will transition from home delivery of meals to an expanded summer feeding program beginning on May 20, 2020. We are excited to announce that five days’ worth of meals will continue to be available each Wednesday for pick up. The meals will continue to be free of charge for any child age 1 through age 18 through the month of June. While we anticipate this will be expanded through the month of July, Kentucky has not yet been approved by USDA.”

The Allen County School District usually offers the Summer Feeding Sites at seven (7) sites in Allen County. However, to increase accessibility, the District is increasing the number of sites to twelve (12) sites where you can receive meals. The locations are:

● Allen County - Scottsville High School, 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

● Country Place Apartments, 11:00 a.m. - 11:25 a.m.

● Green Valley Apartments (HA), 11:00 a.m. - 11:25 a.m.

● Alco Apartments, 11:45 a.m. - 12:10 p.m.

● The CORE, 11:45 - 12:10 p.m.

● Landmark Apartments, 12:30 - 12:55 p.m.

● Jim McDaniels Park, 12:30 - 12:55 p.m.

● Cedar Springs Volunteer Fire Department, 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

● Adolphus Volunteer Fire Department, 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

● East Allen Volunteer Fire Department, 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

● Halifax Volunteer Fire Department, 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

● Trammel Volunteer Fire Department, 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

“You will need to reserve your meals so that we have an accurate number of meals at the site,” Hamby added. “The meals will have to be reserved by calling (270) 618-3181 or complete a Google Form (online at www.allen.kyschools.us). You can also access the Google Form by using your camera on your smartphone to scan a QR Code (that was sent by the school messaging system). We encourage everyone to keep participating in the program. Once you have signed up, then we will prepare the exact number of meals that you request and have them reserved for you at that location. All you will need to do is arrive during the designated time for that specific location and we will provide them to you. We do ask that once you sign up that you come each Wednesday for your meals so that we don’t waste any food.”

Hamby also reminds parents/guardians to return Chrome books.

“If you have a Chromebook that has been loaned to you, then we ask that you return it to the Allen County Board of Education, 570 Oliver Street, the same location where you checked it out,” Hamby explained. “We have placed a return box just inside the front door of the office. Just place the Chromebook and Charger in the appropriate box and we will get it checked in.”