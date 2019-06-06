Allen County Schools hire new superintendent

Allen County Schools named a new superintendent Thursday, but it wasn't who a lot of people thought it was going to be.

After twelve years serving as superintendent, Randall Jackson is retiring at the end of June. And many people thought Brian Carter, Assistant Superintendent of Operations for Allen County Schools would be named as his successor.

That didn't happen, but Carter thanked everyone who showed him their support, and urged them to get behind the new superintendent. "You know, the board had a decision to make," Carter told the crowd. "They made that. We've got to rally around the new superintendent because our job is too important to be divided. We've got to be one, we've got to be for the kids, we've got to make Allen County Schools great."

The Allen County School Board hired current Trigg County Schools Superintendent, Travis Hamby, to succeed Randall Jackson. Hamby expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome he has received. "You know my experience here has been one where people are friendly, hospitable," said Hamby. "It's one where they have strong core values."

Travis Hamby comes to Allen County after serving as Trigg County Schools Superintendent since 2010. He has 20 years experience in education, getting his bachelors and masters degrees from Murray State University.

