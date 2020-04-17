Allen County-Scottsville High School announces graduation, prom dates

Allen County-Scottsville High School has announced three key dates for the Class of 2020.

In a video message to seniors on Friday, AC-SH principal Joseph Cosby spoke to the soon-to-be graduates about cap and gowns, the traditional Class Night and prom, and graduation activities.

“On Thursday, April 23, Jostens will be here from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to hand out your cap and gown,” Cosby said before explaining the drive-thru pickoff procedure.

“Please enter the high school like someone would for afternoon pick-up. At the main campus entrance, turn toward Huddle House and then turn right into the second high school drive in front of the old vocational school. You will see the route to follow from there. You will also be receiving a senior class yard sign from Up All Night at that time. Please stay in your vehicle at all times," Cosby said.

The second date to mark on the calendar is Friday, June 12.

“Class Night will begin at 6 p.m. in the high school gymnasium and the prom will follow with the venue to be announced soon,” Cosby added but quickly noting that plans could change. “We hope to have a traditional Class Night and prom but the COVID-19 situation at the time will dictate what we can do.”

The final date is commencement for the Class of 2020. Again, the COVID-19 situation could change plans.

“Graduation is scheduled for June 19 at 6:00 p.m. in the high school gymnasium,” Cosby noted. “If we cannot have the traditional graduation, we may have a virtual graduation, or with small groups. Please know that our sincere hope is to have a traditional ceremony.”

Cosby added that additional activities are being planned to recognize seniors and their achievements.

“In the coming weeks, we will be having a series of special events to recognize you and honor your efforts,” Cosby said. “You have not completed 13 years of school to go quietly. We want to give you the credit you have earned. More information will follow.”

Cosby stressed the school’s desire to conclude the senior’s year as close to normal as possible given the pandemic.

“Seniors, let me say that you are in an incredibly unusual situation, and we all recognize that,” Cosby added. “This year is like no other. You have faced an exceptional challenge unique to the Allen County-Scottsville High School Class of 2020. This has been a very unforgettable final semester. Given this unfamiliar situation, superintendent (Travis) Hamby, myself, and the other administrators want to maintain as much tradition as we can while adapting for the new circumstances. Safety and responsibility are paramount.”

