UPDATE: 10:52 a.m.

The Sheriff's Office reports that Isaiah has been found safe and thanks the public for their tips.

______

The Allen County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a 12-year-old boy.

In a Facebook post, the department says Isaiah went missing from Dover Church Road when he left his house Tuesday morning.

If you see him or know where he may be, please call the Sheriff's Office at 270-237-3210.