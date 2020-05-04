Allen County confirms 20 positive cases of COVID-19

The Allen County Health Department has another confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Allen County, bringing the total number of reported cases to 20.

The patient is undergoing medical treatment and is in quarantine at this time. The Health Department is contacting persons who may have been in contact with the individual and advising them of the self-isolation requirements within the next 24 hours.

Allen County now has had a total of 20 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Currently eight cases have fully recovered and are out of quarantine with the 12 remaining in quarantine at this time.

