Allen County confirms 23 positive cases of COVID-19

The Allen County Health Department has another confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Allen County today.

The patient is undergoing medical treatment and is in quarantine at this time.

The Health Department is contacting persons who may have been in contact with the individual and advising them of the self-isolation requirements within the next 24 hours.

Allen County now has a total of 23 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Currently 8 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with the remainder of 15 in quarantine at this time.