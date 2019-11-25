Allen County man awarded the American Police Hall of Fame - Purple Heart

Gov. Bevin presented Jeffrey Denny, of Allen County, with the American Police Hall of Fame - Purple Heart Monday in Frankfort.

Denny served as a Special Agent for the EPA’s Criminal Investigation Division. The Butler County High School graduate was assigned to the EPA field office in Indianapolis May 1997 until October 2011. He was injured while undergoing counter-terrorism training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynco, Georgia on August 14, 2007.

Denny is now medically retired from government service and lives in Scottsville. His former colleague, Special Agent Russell Fox, nominated him for the National Association of Chiefs of Police Law Enforcement Purple Heart.

Denny’s Career Achievements:

- Served Air Force Office of Special Investigations March 1988 until January 1993.

- Assignments included narcotics, violent crimes, fraud and complex financial matters.

- Led sensitive counter-terrorism and counter-intelligence operations in the Republic of the Philippines protecting U.S. military personnel and facilities.

- At EPA, Special Agent Denny identified the source of a toxic waste water discharge that contaminated nearly 40 miles of an Indiana river and killed over 100 tons of fish and aquatic life.

- His investigative efforts led to over $22 million in civil and criminal penalties, which proved critical to the rehabilitation of this waterway that serves Indianapolis and its surrounding communities.

