Scottsville man charged in connection to 2017 murder

The Allen County Sheriff's department have arrested and charged Jackie Mutter of Scottsville with murder for his connection to the 2017 shooting death of Wendell O. Jackson on Hade Bell Rd in Allen County.

This comes after police conducted search warrants at several residences in Allen County. The search revealed approximately 21 grams of crystal methamphetamine and multiple firearms at one residence.

According to police the sixty-four year old Mutter is also facing several drug charges including Trafficking in a Controlled Substance-Meth, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor and other charges.

Mutter is lodged in the Allen County Detention Center. The investigation is being led by ACSO Det. William Francis. The ACSO was assisted by the Scottsville Police Dept., Barren River Drug Task Force, Kentucky State Police and Allen County EMS.

