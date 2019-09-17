Allen County man sentenced in shooting death of brother-in-law

An Allen County man accused of fatally shooting his brother-in-law back in 2016 appeared in court Tuesday for sentencing.

Kalob Carter told Judge Janet Crocker he never meant for the shooting to happen, explaining he went to his sister's house to give her cigarettes and an altercation broke out between her and her husband, Ernest Matt Davis.

Carter said he was trying to protect his sister when he shot Davis, an injury to which Davis died from at the hospital.

Police charged Carter with manslaughter.

Judge Crocker sentenced Carter to 60 days in jail and five years probation.