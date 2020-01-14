Allen County now a Second Amendment Sanctuary County

The Allen County Fiscal Court passed a resolution Tuesday declaring the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.

The passing of the resolution establishes that the county will uphold the second amendment rights and that it will oppose any infringement on the right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms.

The resolution states that the county will stand in opposition to any law that would unconstitutionally restrict the rights of the citizens of Allen County to keep and bear arms.

The resolution was passed unanimously in the Allen County Fiscal Court.

You can read the full resolution below.

