In Allen County there have been five positive COVID-19 cases, two of which have recovered.

As of April 13, 2020 at 5 p.m. EDT, Kentucky has tested 26,683 people with 2,048 positive cases.

In Warren County there are 48 positive cases, 16 in Simpson County, six in Barren County, and three in Monroe County.

For more Kentucky Information visit the Kentucky Department of Public Health at kycovid19.ky.gov