Allen County reports 16 cases of COVID-19

The Allen County Health Department confirmed two more positive cases of COVID-19 in Allen County Wednesday for a total of 16 cases.

ACHD said the patients are undergoing medical treatment and are in quarantine at this time and the Health Department is contacting people who may have been in contact with the individuals and advising them of the self-isolation requirements within the next 24 hours.

ACHD said there were currently 5 cases that had fully recovered and are off quarantine with the remainder of 11 in quarantine at home.