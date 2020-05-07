Allen County reports four additional COVID-19 cases

The Allen County Health Department reports four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Allen County.

The patients are undergoing medical treatment and are in quarantine. The Health Department is contacting people who may have been in contact with these individuals and advising them of the self-isolation requirements within the next 24 hours.

Allen County now has had a total of 27 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Currently nine cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with the remainder of the 18 active cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized.