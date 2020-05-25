Allen County resident dies from COVID-19

The Allen County Health Department reports another death of an Allen County resident from the COVID-19 outbreak.

The health department also reports another confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Allen County. The patient is undergoing medical treatment and is in quarantine at this time. The health department is contacting persons (contact tracing) who may have been in contact with the individual and advising them of the self-isolation requirements within the next 24 hours.

Allen County now has had a total of 53 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Currently 35 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 15 active cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized.