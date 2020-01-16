Allen County schools close due to illness

Allen County Schools are closed Thursday and Friday due to illness.

School officials announced the decision to close Wednesday afternoon.

Allen County Schools will be closed on Thursday (January 16, 2020) and Friday (January 17, 2020). We will utilize Nclass@home days 1 & 2 on Thursday, 1/16/20, and Friday, 1/17/20 due to illness. — Allen Co. Schools (@AllenCoSchools) January 15, 2020

Across South Central Kentucky health officials are reporting different illnesses, including a high number of confirmed flu cases.

For the week of December 29, 2019 through January 4, 2020, there were 48 confirmed cases of the flu in Allen County, bringing the total number up to 97 for this flu season.

Across the state, there is a total of 8,106 confirmed flu cases this flu season.

