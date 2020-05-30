Allergist explains difference in allergy and COVID-19 symptoms

According to a local allergist, allergy symptoms include itchy and watery eyes, an itchy or runny nose, or a cough. These symptoms are not to be confused with symptoms of COVID-19 which can include a high fever and body aches.

"With allergies hallmarks are you tend to be pretty itchy so your nose itches, your eyes itch, sometimes people even say that their ears itch, you have the watery eyes and lots of sneezing. Those are all things that you don't see too much with COVID-19. For COVID -19, those individuals who have that infection are going to have high fevers and body aches which are things you don't see with allergies," said Kourtney Gardner M.D., Graves Gilbert Clinic.

If you are experiencing allergy symptoms doctors recommend you don't go outside during peak pollen hours.

"Pollen counts tend to rise throughout the morning peak midday and then drop off after that," added Dr. Gardner. "So before dawn the pollen counts are pretty low and then like afternoon evening they tend to fall again. So if you can avoid being out and about in the middle of the day that could be helpful.

"If you are outside doing a bunch of yard work make sure when you come in that you are taking a shower, washing your hair and getting all the pollen off your body so that it can give you a rest and you are not continuing to breathe in those particles," Dr. Gardner said.

Be sure to contact your doctor if you do have questions concerning your allergy symptoms.