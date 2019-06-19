Alvaton Church of Christ ends Fourth of July fireworks after 21 years

The Fourth of July won't be the same this year for those in the Alvaton community.

Recently, the Alvaton Church of Christ announced they will no longer be hosting their Fourth of July community fireworks.

The fireworks show is a 21-year tradition in the community and an event that attracts hundreds.

"Last year I would say there was 1,500 at least out here, plus people from their houses in the community watching I know," said Wayne Kirby, an Elder at the Alvaton Church of Christ.

Every year families come together to celebrate our country with good friends, good food, and fireworks.

One could say the tradition is the true meaning of what a community is.

"It's a great time; a lot of people come out of their houses and sit and watch and we all get together and shake hands and some of the people you haven't seen in a while -- it's kind of nice to say 'Hey, you know, I think it was last Fourth of July when I saw you,'" said Trey Sadler, who lives in Alvaton and is a barber at The Local Barber Shop.

Over the years, the parking lot for The Local Barber Shop became a popular place to watch the fireworks.

Sadler told 13 News the show rivals all other fireworks shows in the region.

"Corvette Museum is humongous, as well," said Sadler. "I put this right there with it; it's just as big, it's just as good, it draws just as big of a crowd."

Church leaders said the decision to end the community fireworks did not come lightly.

"Due to the construction next door there's really not enough, there's not enough space," said Kirby. "The Fire Marshall requires a 300-foot radius. We don't have that now."

New storage units are being built next to the church and it is no longer safe to launch the fireworks.

"We explored the possibility and we could have gone down in the level of fireworks, but in the end, we decided that people would be disappointed and we thought 21 years is a long time and it may be just time to move on," said Kirby.

Community members said, though they understand, they don't really know what they would do for a plan B.

"I really don't know. Hopefully, someone else will have a fireworks show out here, out in this area. I don't know; we'll have to see," said Sadler.

Church officials said they want to continue providing a social event for the Fourth of July and are exploring their options.

Church leaders said they have some exciting things happening at the church after the holiday.

Anyone looking to get involved with the church can be part of their Vacation Bible School running July 7 through July10 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with a family night July 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.