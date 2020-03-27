Alvaton Elementary names new principal

Pauletha Butts was announced as the new principal of Alvaton Elementary School during a site-based decision-making council meeting (SBDM) on Friday, March 29.

Ms. Butts currently serves as an assistant principal of Alvaton Elementary.

Prior to her role at Alvaton, Ms. Butts was a special education teacher with Dishman McGinnis Elementary School and an adjunct professor at Western Kentucky University.

“Ms. Butts is a very bright and enthusiastic educator who has been a tremendous asset to the Alvaton community and Warren County Public Schools,” stated Superintendent Rob Clayton. “Not only has she distinguished herself as a strong advocate for all students,

but she is also recognized by our colleagues at Western Kentucky University for her tremendous leadership as an adjunct professor. The Alvaton Elementary SBDM committee was extremely impressed with all of the candidates interviewed; however, Ms. Butts relational approach

to student learning and her strong work ethic truly stood out to committee members. During her time at Alvaton, she has demonstrated a sincere commitment toward achieving the district’s priorities of ensuring safety, achievement and opportunities for all students. I am confident that her collaborative leadership approach, along with her growth mindset, will lead to continuous and sustained improvement for the Bluebird Community.”

Students and families will have the opportunity to meet Ms. Butts at a later date once the district receives the go-ahead to resume normal operations.

Specific information in regard to a “Meet & Greet” will be communicated to the public by both Alvaton Elementary and WCPS.

For more information about Alvaton Elementary School or to schedule an interview with Ms. Butts, please contact WCPS Communications Director, Morgan Watson at 270-781-5150